The Chairman of Focus Graphite (Other OTC: FCSMF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Focus Graphite (FCSMF – Research Report), Jeffrey York, bought shares of FCSMF for $200K.

This recent transaction increases Jeffrey York’s holding in the company by 20% to a total of $3.15 million. This is York’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:SRA back in March 2019

Currently, Focus Graphite has an average volume of 527.86K. FCSMF’s market cap is $52.96 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -21.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.18M worth of FCSMF shares and purchased $250K worth of FCSMF shares. The insider sentiment on Focus Graphite has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Focus Graphite Inc. is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its project areas include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, Lac Guinecourt, and Kwyjibo. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.