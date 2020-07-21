The Chairman of First Majestic Silver is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman of First Majestic Silver (AG – Research Report), Douglas John Penrose, exercised options to sell 3,000 AG shares for a total transaction value of $47.26K.

This recent transaction decreases Douglas John Penrose’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $372.2K. Following Douglas John Penrose’s last AG Sell transaction on March 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $12.69 and a one-year low of $4.17. Currently, First Majestic Silver has an average volume of 11.78M.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.66, reflecting a 2.6% upside.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.