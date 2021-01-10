The Chairman of Equinox Gold (NYSE MKT: EQX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Equinox Gold (EQX – Research Report), Ross J Beaty., sold shares of EQX for $1M.

This is Beaty.’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions. Following Ross J Beaty.’s last EQX Sell transaction on March 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.8%.

Based on Equinox Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $244 million and quarterly net profit of $11.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.9 million and had a net profit of $8.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.66 and a one-year low of $4.63.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.35, reflecting a -37.6% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy EQX with a $22.50 price target.

The insider sentiment on Equinox Gold has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. It operates mesquite & Arizona gold mine, castle mountain, gold and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.