The Chairman of Elixxer (Other OTC: ELIXF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Elixxer (ELIXF – Research Report), Ferras Zalt, bought shares of ELIXF for $16.82K.

This recent transaction increases Ferras Zalt’s holding in the company by 15% to a total of $113.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Elixxer’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $0 and GAAP net loss of -$2,712,367. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-114,097 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.46 million. Currently, Elixxer has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Elixxer has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Elixxer Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in growing and producing medical-grade cannabis. It focuses on making investments in Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Pharma and Cultivation & Extraction sectors.