The Chairman of Electrovaya is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman of Electrovaya (EFLVF – Research Report), Alexander Mclean, exercised options to sell 36,000 EFLVF shares for a total transaction value of $73.8K.

Following Alexander Mclean’s last EFLVF Sell transaction on June 04, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Electrovaya’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.58 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,844,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $861K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.91 million. EFLVF’s market cap is $213 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 80.00. Currently, Electrovaya has an average volume of 113.55K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Electrovaya, Inc. develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion. The firm engages in designing, developing and manufacturing batteries, battery systems and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Its main businesses include: lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was founded by Sankar Das Gupta and James K. Jacobs in September 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.