The Chairman of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Easterly Government Properties (DEA – Research Report), Darrell Crate, sold shares of DEA for $1.1M.

Following Darrell Crate’s last DEA Sell transaction on September 17, 2018, the stock climbed by 3.1%. In addition to Darrell Crate, 2 other DEA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Easterly Government Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $59 million and quarterly net profit of $1.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.6 million and had a net profit of $309K. The company has a one-year high of $26.02 and a one-year low of $17.21. Currently, Easterly Government Properties has an average volume of 642.21K.

The insider sentiment on Easterly Government Properties has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.