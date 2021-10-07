The Chairman of Dollarama is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman of Dollarama (DLMAF – Research Report), Stephen Kenrick Gunn, exercised options to sell 4,914 DLMAF shares for a total transaction value of $266.5K.

This recent transaction decreases Stephen Kenrick Gunn’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $4.6 million. Following Stephen Kenrick Gunn’s last DLMAF Sell transaction on October 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

Based on Dollarama’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion and quarterly net profit of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.01 billion and had a net profit of $142 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.38 and a one-year low of $34.48. Currently, Dollarama has an average volume of 470.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.17, reflecting a -11.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dollarama has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dollarama, Inc. engages in the operation of dollar store chain. It offers a broad range of consumer products and general merchandise for everyday use, in addition to seasonal products. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.