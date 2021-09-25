The Chairman of Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Docebo (DCBO – Research Report), Jason Chapnik, sold shares of DCBO for $115.9M.

Following Jason Chapnik’s last DCBO Sell transaction on January 28, 2021, the stock climbed by 33.6%. In addition to Jason Chapnik, one other DCBO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Docebo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $25.63 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,190,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $92.75 and a one-year low of $32.38. Currently, Docebo has an average volume of 80.72K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.35, reflecting a -11.2% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America.