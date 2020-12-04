The Chairman of Diamedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC – Research Report), Richard D. Pilnik, bought shares of DMAC for $53.7K.

Following this transaction Richard D. Pilnik’s holding in the company was increased by 16% to a total of $361.3K. Following Richard D. Pilnik’s last DMAC Buy transaction on August 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.80 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, Diamedica Therapeutics has an average volume of 246.03K.

Starting in May 2020, DMAC received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Diamedica Therapeutics has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It offers DM199 product which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.