The Chairman of Diaceutics Plc (Other OTC: DIUXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Diaceutics Plc (DIUXF – Research Report), Deborah Lee Davis, bought shares of DIUXF for $34.96K.

This is Davis’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:IPF back in April 2020

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Diaceutics Plc has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $2.30 and a one-year low of $1.53.

Deborah Lee Davis’ trades have generated a 62.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diaceutics PLC is a data analytics and implementation services company that services the global pharmaceutical industry. The company’s data analytics services, including Landscape, Tracking and Primary Market Research, leverage the diagnostic testing information to provide data-driven insights to drive seamless integration of diagnostic tests into treatment pathways.