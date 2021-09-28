The Chairman of Diaceutics (Other OTC: DIUXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Diaceutics (DIUXF – Research Report), Deborah Lee Davis, bought shares of DIUXF for $19.76K.

This recent transaction increases Deborah Lee Davis’ holding in the company by 66% to a total of $44.8K.

Diaceutics PLC is a data analytics and implementation services company that services the global pharmaceutical industry. The company’s data analytics services, including Landscape, Tracking and Primary Market Research, leverage the diagnostic testing information to provide data-driven insights to drive seamless integration of diagnostic tests into treatment pathways.