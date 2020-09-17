The Chairman of Cronos Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman of Cronos Group (CRON – Research Report), Michael Ryan Gorenstein, exercised options to sell 28,108 CRON shares for a total transaction value of $200K.

Following this transaction Michael Ryan Gorenstein’s holding in the company was decreased by 48% to a total of $10.3 million. This is Gorenstein’s first Sell trade following 9 Buy transactions.

Based on Cronos Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.43 million and quarterly net profit of $76.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.65 million and had a net profit of $186 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.27 and a one-year low of $4.00.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.44, reflecting a -16.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cronos Group has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cannabis in federally legal jurisdictions, including Canada and Germany. Its portfolio includes Peace Naturals, Original BC (OGBC) and Whistler Medical Marijuana Company (WMMC). The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.