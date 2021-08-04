August 4, 2021   Healthcare, Insider News, Top Market News   No comments

The Chairman of Clean Air Metals (Other OTC: CLRMF) is Buying Shares

By Carrie Williams

Today, the Chairman of Clean Air Metals (CLRMFResearch Report), James Elvin Gallagher, bought shares of CLRMF for $108K.

This recent transaction increases James Elvin Gallagher’s holding in the company by 21% to a total of $527.7K. In addition to James Elvin Gallagher, 2 other CLRMF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Clean Air Metals has an average volume of 135.00K.

James Elvin Gallagher’s trades have generated a 29.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Clean Air Metals Inc is a platinum and palladium exploration company focused on its flagship Thunder bay north and Escape lake projects located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

