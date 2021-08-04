The Chairman of Clean Air Metals (Other OTC: CLRMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Clean Air Metals (CLRMF – Research Report), James Elvin Gallagher, bought shares of CLRMF for $108K.

This recent transaction increases James Elvin Gallagher’s holding in the company by 21% to a total of $527.7K. In addition to James Elvin Gallagher, 2 other CLRMF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Clean Air Metals has an average volume of 135.00K.

James Elvin Gallagher’s trades have generated a 29.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clean Air Metals Inc is a platinum and palladium exploration company focused on its flagship Thunder bay north and Escape lake projects located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.