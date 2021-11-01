The Chairman of City of London Investment Trust PLC (Other OTC: CYLTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of City of London Investment Trust PLC (CYLTF – Research Report), Laurence Henry.Philip Magnus, bought shares of CYLTF for $116.1K.

This recent transaction increases Laurence Henry.Philip Magnus’ holding in the company by 38% to a total of $588K. Following Laurence Henry.Philip Magnus’ last CYLTF Buy transaction on October 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

City of London Investment Trust (The) PLC is an investment trust which aims to provide long-term growth in income and capital through investments in equities listed on the London Stock Exchange. While the company mainly invests in equities, there is the flexibility to invest in debt securities, such as convertibles, corporate bonds, or government debt. The company is managed by Henderson Global Investors Ltd. It generates most of its revenue from investing in the UK market.