The Chairman of CI Financial (NYSE: CIFAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of CI Financial (CIFAF – Research Report), William T Holland, bought shares of CIFAF for $1.69M.

Following William T Holland’s last CIFAF Buy transaction on March 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.5%. This recent transaction increases William T Holland’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $110 million.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.