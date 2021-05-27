The Chairman of Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Cenovus Energy (CVE – Research Report), Keith A Macphail, bought shares of CVE for $389.7K.

Following this transaction Keith A Macphail’s holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $4.45 million. Following Keith A Macphail’s last CVE Buy transaction on December 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

Based on Cenovus Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.52 billion and quarterly net profit of $220 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.02 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.8 billion. The company has a one-year high of $8.57 and a one-year low of $3.15.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.85, reflecting a -27.0% downside. Eight different firms, including CIBC and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in April 2021, CVE received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $35.64M worth of CVE shares and purchased $1.5M worth of CVE shares. The insider sentiment on Cenovus Energy has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, antural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.