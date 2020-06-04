The Chairman of Caribbean Utilities Company (Other OTC: CUPUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Caribbean Utilities Company (CUPUF – Research Report), David E. Ritch, bought shares of CUPUF for $36.25K.

This recent transaction increases David E. Ritch’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $1.16 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CUPUF’s market cap is $494 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a one-year high of $17.55 and a one-year low of $13.25. Currently, Caribbean Utilities Company has an average volume of .

David E. Ritch’s trades have generated a 3.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Caribbean Utilities Co. Ltd. is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation for Grand Cayman. It also engages in the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology through its subsidiary, DataLink, Ltd. The company was founded on April 30, 1966 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.