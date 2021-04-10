The Chairman of Capstone Mining (Other OTC: CSFFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Capstone Mining (CSFFF – Research Report), George Leslie Brack, sold shares of CSFFF for $4.31M.

This is Brack’s first Sell trade following 13 Buy transactions. Following George Leslie Brack’s last CSFFF Sell transaction on November 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.1%.

Based on Capstone Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $148 million and quarterly net profit of $27.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $114 million and had a net profit of $13.43 million. Currently, Capstone Mining has an average volume of 30.45K. CSFFF’s market cap is $1.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 115.60.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CSFFF with a $5.00 price target. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.80, reflecting a -3.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Capstone Mining has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.