The Chairman of Canacol Energy (Other OTC: CNNEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Canacol Energy (CNNEF – Research Report), Michael John Hibberd, bought shares of CNNEF for $7,500.

Following this transaction Michael John Hibberd’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $584.5K. In addition to Michael John Hibberd, one other CNNEF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canacol Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $69.28 million and quarterly net profit of $2.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.51 million and had a net profit of $17.72 million. Currently, Canacol Energy has an average volume of 15.10K. The company has a one-year high of $3.25 and a one-year low of $2.19.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.90, reflecting a -43.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canacol Energy has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael John Hibberd’s trades have generated a 29.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves, and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.