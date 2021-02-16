The Chairman of Brewin Dolphin (Other OTC: BDNHF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF – Research Report), Toby Strauss, bought shares of BDNHF for $199.8K.

This is Strauss’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on GB:LLOY back in June 2015 In addition to Toby Strauss, one other BDNHF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $4.17 and a one-year low of $2.56.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.03, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Starting in March 2020, BDNHF received 16 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $39.56K worth of BDNHF shares and purchased $299.2K worth of BDNHF shares. The insider sentiment on Brewin Dolphin has been neutral according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Toby Strauss' trades have generated a -14.9% average return based on past transactions.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.