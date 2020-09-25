The Chairman of Board of One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Board of One Liberty Properties (OLP – Research Report), Matthew Gould, bought shares of OLP for $3,200.

Based on One Liberty Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.86 million and quarterly net profit of $2.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.72 million and had a net profit of $4.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.00 and a one-year low of $9.71. Currently, One Liberty Properties has an average volume of 38.84K.

The insider sentiment on One Liberty Properties has been positive according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.