The Chairman of Board of Directors of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Board of Directors of Zumiez (ZUMZ – Research Report), Thomas Campion, sold shares of ZUMZ for $8.94M.

Following Thomas Campion’s last ZUMZ Sell transaction on September 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 16.2%. In addition to Thomas Campion, 5 other ZUMZ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Zumiez’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $332 million and quarterly net profit of $42.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $329 million and had a net profit of $37.88 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.23 and a one-year low of $16.77. ZUMZ’s market cap is $1.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.10.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.75, reflecting a -10.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Zumiez has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zumiez, Inc. engages in retailing apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. It also offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates under the Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D. Campion on July 3, 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.