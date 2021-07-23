The Chairman of Blue Thunder Mining, Inc. (Other OTC: BLTMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Blue Thunder Mining, Inc. (BLTMF – Research Report), Chad Williams, bought shares of BLTMF for $10.44K.

This recent transaction increases Chad Williams’ holding in the company by 5% to a total of $196.7K. This is Williams’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:ACES back in September 2018

BLTMF’s market cap is $3.68 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.30. Currently, Blue Thunder Mining, Inc. has an average volume of .

Blue Thunder Mining Inc is a mining company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The firm’s projects include Nelligan gold deposit, Monster Lake gold deposit, Chevrier Main Zone gold deposit, and Joe Mann gold mine.