The Chairman of Bidstack Group (Other OTC: FTBGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Bidstack Group (FTBGF – Research Report), Donald John Stewart, bought shares of FTBGF for $30K.

This recent transaction increases Donald John Stewart’s holding in the company by 74% to a total of $352.5K. In addition to Donald John Stewart, 3 other FTBGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

FTBGF’s market cap is $38.84 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.40. Currently, Bidstack Group has an average volume of .

Bidstack Group PLC is the United Kingdom-based native in-game advertising company. It is engaged in developing software technology to place programmatic advertising campaigns directly into video games via SDK or API. The company’s technology is used by games publishers and developers, advertising agencies and programmatic advertising platforms. Its model is to secure exclusive access to the native in-game advertising space within video games from the game developers or publishers and then to sell that advertising space either direct to specific brands or through programmatic advertising platforms.