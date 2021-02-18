The Chairman of Benz Mining (Other OTC: BENZF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Benz Mining (BENZF – Research Report), Nicholas Tintor, sold shares of BENZF for $43.56K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Benz Mining has an average volume of 24.42K. The company has a one-year high of $1.10 and a one-year low of $0.05.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Benz Mining Corp is a Canada-based junior mining company. The firm is in exploration and development-stage. It is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties in the Americas. The company’s project comprise of Mel Zinc/ Lead/Barite Project located in the east of Watson Lake and north of the Alaska Highway in southeastern Yukon Territory.