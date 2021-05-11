The Chairman of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI – Research Report), George Beasley, bought shares of BBGI for $42.22K.

Following this transaction George Beasley’s holding in the company was increased by 1.25% to a total of $3.55 million. In addition to George Beasley, one other BBGI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Beasley Broadcast Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $68.46 million and quarterly net profit of $11.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.65 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.15 and a one-year low of $1.15. BBGI’s market cap is $79.53 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.20.

The insider sentiment on Beasley Broadcast Group has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.