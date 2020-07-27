The Chairman of Bear Creek Mining (Other OTC: BCEKF) is Selling Shares

On July 25, the Chairman of Bear Creek Mining (BCEKF – Research Report), Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer, sold shares of BCEKF for $175K.

In addition to Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer, 2 other BCEKF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Bear Creek Mining has an average volume of 245.61K. The company has a one-year high of $3.04 and a one-year low of $0.50.

The insider sentiment on Bear Creek Mining has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio include Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.