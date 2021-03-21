The Chairman of Baytex Energy (Other OTC: BTEGF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Baytex Energy (BTEGF – Research Report), Mark Bly, bought shares of BTEGF for $33.06K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Bly’s holding in the company by 10% to a total of $359.9K. In addition to Mark Bly, 2 other BTEGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Baytex Energy has an average volume of 489.47K. The company has a one-year high of $1.21 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.26, reflecting a -15.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $855.1K worth of BTEGF shares and purchased $119.9K worth of BTEGF shares. The insider sentiment on Baytex Energy has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.