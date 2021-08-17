The Chairman of Avricore Health is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman of Avricore Health (AVCRF – Research Report), David M. Hall, exercised options to sell 200,000 AVCRF shares for a total transaction value of $35K.

This is Hall’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. This is Hall’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on REPCF back in August 2020

Currently, Avricore Health has an average volume of 300. The company has a one-year high of $0.49 and a one-year low of $0.01.

The insider sentiment on Avricore Health has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Avricore Health, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of generic and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products. It firm operates through the Products and Point of Care business division. The Products business division offers OTC pharmaceutical through its Corozon platform. The Point of Care business division provides point of care screening services through its HealthTab system and software platform. Its products include Hema-fer, Cortivera, and Sennace. The company was founded on May 30, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.