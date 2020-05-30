The Chairman of Athabasca Minerals (Other OTC: ABCAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Athabasca Minerals (ABCAF – Research Report), Donald Paulencu, bought shares of ABCAF for $3,375.

This recent transaction increases Donald Paulencu’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $145.7K.

Based on Athabasca Minerals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $759.6K and GAAP net loss of -$815,680. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $433.6K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.06 million. Currently, Athabasca Minerals has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.60 and a one-year low of $0.06.

The insider sentiment on Athabasca Minerals has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Athabasca Minerals Inc is a Canada-based resource company engaged in the management, exploration, and development of aggregate projects in Alberta. The company’s reportable segments are; Aggregate Sales and Aggregate Management Services, which is the key revenue generator; and Frac sand. In Aggregate Sales and Aggregate Management Services, the company produces and sells aggregate out of its corporate pits and manages the Susan Lake aggregate pit on behalf of the province of Alberta for which aggregate management services revenue are earned. In Frac sand segment, the company is in the process of acquiring frac sand resources with the aim to delineate and develop the resource and produce and sell domestic premium frac sand in Western Canada through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AMI Silica.