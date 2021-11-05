The Chairman of American Lithium (Other OTC: LIACF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of American Lithium (LIACF – Research Report), Andrew William Bowering, bought shares of LIACF for $887.8K.

Following this transaction Andrew William Bowering’s holding in the company was increased by 12% to a total of $12.79 million. Following Andrew William Bowering’s last LIACF Buy transaction on May 11, 2021, the stock climbed by 2.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $4.17 and a one-year low of $0.77.

American Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. Its properties include Fish Lake Valley, Atlantis, Fish South, Colorado, San Emidio, and Clayton Valley BFF. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.