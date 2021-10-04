The CHAIRMAN of Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CHAIRMAN of Alaska Air (ALK – Research Report), Bradley Tilden, sold shares of ALK for $296.1K.

Based on Alaska Air’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion and quarterly net profit of $397 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $421 million and had a GAAP net loss of $214 million. The company has a one-year high of $74.25 and a one-year low of $35.06. ALK’s market cap is $7.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -12.40.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $82.40, reflecting a -23.8% downside.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries, Inc., engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through three segments: Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. The Alaska Mainline segment includes flying Boeing 737 jets and all associated revenues and costs. The Alaska Regional segment records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon, SkyWest and PenAir under the respective Capacity Purchase Agreements. The Horizon segment operates turboprop Q400 aircraft. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.