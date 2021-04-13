The Chairman of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS – Research Report), Carolyn Egbert, bought shares of AEZS for $31.19K.

Following this transaction Carolyn Egbert’s holding in the company was increased by 1563% to a total of $30.04K. In addition to Carolyn Egbert, 2 other AEZS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Aeterna Zentaris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.37 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,311,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $3.62 and a one-year low of $0.29. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.28.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $33K worth of AEZS shares and purchased $52.89K worth of AEZS shares.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc. operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company that is engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. It operates through biopharmaceutical segment. AEterna Zentaris was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.