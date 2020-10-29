The Chairman of A.I.S. Resources (Other OTC: AISSF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of A.I.S. Resources (AISSF – Research Report), Martyn Element, sold shares of AISSF for $81.26K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $81.26K worth of AISSF shares and purchased $14K worth of AISSF shares. The insider sentiment on A.I.S. Resources has been neutral according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is managed by experienced professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium and manganese trading, exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and mining networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company’s current activities are focused on the mining and trading of manganese ores in Peru, and exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.