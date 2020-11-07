The Chairman of 48North Cannabis (Other OTC: NCNNF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of 48North Cannabis (NCNNF – Research Report), Martin Cauchon, bought shares of NCNNF for $25K.

Following this transaction Martin Cauchon’s holding in the company was increased by 25% to a total of $104.6K. In addition to Martin Cauchon, 6 other NCNNF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on 48North Cannabis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.27 million and GAAP net loss of -$17,796,148. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $472.1K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.77 million. Currently, 48North Cannabis has an average volume of 65.89K. The company has a one-year high of $0.46 and a one-year low of $0.03.

The insider sentiment on 48North Cannabis has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

48North Cannabis Corp is a vertically integrated cannabis company. It is focused on the health and wellness market through cultivation and extraction, as well as the creation of authentic brands for consumer-friendly products.