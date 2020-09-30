The Chairman & Interim Chief Executive of Petroteq Energy (Other OTC: PQEFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Interim Chief Executive of Petroteq Energy (PQEFF – Research Report), Aleksandr Blyumkin, bought shares of PQEFF for $28.02K.

Based on Petroteq Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $125.8K and GAAP net loss of -$1,113,978. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.09K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.5 million. Currently, Petroteq Energy has an average volume of 56.38K.

The insider sentiment on Petroteq Energy has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Petroteq Energy, Inc. engages in the development and implementation of oil processing and extraction technologies. It operates through the following segments: Oil Extraction & Processing and Mining Operations. The Oil Extraction & Processing Operations segment engages in commercial production and sale of hydrocarbon products. The Mining Operations segment involves in mining and extracting tar sands. The company was founded by Aleksandr Blyumkin on December 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, CA.