The Chairman & Founder of CGI Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & Founder of CGI Group (GIB – Research Report), Serge Godin, exercised options to sell 53,206 GIB shares for a total transaction value of $4.96M.

This recent transaction decreases Serge Godin’s holding in the company by 20% to a total of $20.6 million. In addition to Serge Godin, one other GIB executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $87.13 and a one-year low of $46.32. GIB’s market cap is $18.96 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.70. Currently, CGI Group has an average volume of 114.88K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.12, reflecting a -8.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on CGI Group has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.