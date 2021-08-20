The Chairman Emeritus of Audacy (NYSE: AUD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman Emeritus of Audacy (AUD – Research Report), Joseph Field, bought shares of AUD for $1.22M.

This recent transaction increases Joseph Field’s holding in the company by 2.88% to a total of $45.42 million. Following Joseph Field’s last AUD Buy transaction on May 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

Based on Audacy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $304 million and quarterly net profit of $1.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $176 million and had a GAAP net loss of $53.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.35 and a one-year low of $1.32. AUD’s market cap is $440 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.10.

The insider sentiment on Audacy has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company with a portfolio of radio stations in top markets across the United States. It focuses on creating marketing solutions that incorporate the company’s audio, digital, and experiential assets. The company was founded by Joseph M. Field in 1968 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.