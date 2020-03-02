The Chairman Emeritus and Director of BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman Emeritus and Director of BancFirst (BANF – Research Report), Rainbolt H, bought shares of BANF for $50.9K.

In addition to Rainbolt H, 4 other BANF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Rainbolt H E’s holding in the company by 2.49% to a total of $2.2 million.

Based on BancFirst’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $122 million and quarterly net profit of $35.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a net profit of $32.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.96 and a one-year low of $50.14. Currently, BancFirst has an average volume of 56.71K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $315.6K worth of BANF shares and purchased $341.6K worth of BANF shares. The insider sentiment on BancFirst has been neutral according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. It operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Other Financial Services, and Executive, Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive, Operations, and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate functions that are not allocated to the other business units. The company was founded in July 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.