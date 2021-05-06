The Chairman, Clinique Labs LLC of The Estée Lauder Companies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman, Clinique Labs LLC of The Estée Lauder Companies (EL – Research Report), Ronald Lauder, exercised options to sell 1,700,000 EL shares for a total transaction value of $496.4M.

Following Ronald Lauder’s last EL Sell transaction on March 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 9.0%. In addition to Ronald Lauder, 2 other EL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on The Estée Lauder Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.85 billion and quarterly net profit of $873 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.35 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $6 million. The company has a one-year high of $318.34 and a one-year low of $158.25. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 57.75.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $333.35, reflecting a -11.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on The Estée Lauder Companies has been negative according to 116 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1946, New York-based Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It offers its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas, under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced brands.