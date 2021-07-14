The Chairman & Chief Financial Officer of Sixty North Gold Mining (Other OTC: SXNTF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & Chief Financial Officer of Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF – Research Report), John Norman Campbell, bought shares of SXNTF for $65K.

This recent transaction increases John Norman Campbell’s holding in the company by 9% to a total of $633.9K. In addition to John Norman Campbell, one other SXNTF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $85.8K worth of SXNTF shares and purchased $130K worth of SXNTF shares.

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd is a junior gold development company focused on the Mon Gold Project, located near Yellowknife in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt, NWT, Canada.