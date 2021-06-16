The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Trulieve Cannabis (Other OTC: TCNNF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF – Research Report), Kimberly Rivers, bought shares of TCNNF for $1.04M.

This recent transaction increases Kimberly Rivers’ holding in the company by 59% to a total of $2.77 million. In addition to Kimberly Rivers, 5 other TCNNF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trulieve Cannabis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $194 million and quarterly net profit of $30.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $96.06 million and had a net profit of $23.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.73 and a one-year low of $11.50. Currently, Trulieve Cannabis has an average volume of 423.09K.

Starting in June 2020, TCNNF received 61 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.80, reflecting a -47.3% downside. 12 different firms, including ATB Capital Markets and Beacon, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Trulieve Cannabis has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.