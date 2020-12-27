The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Therma Bright (Other OTC: THRBF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Therma Bright (THRBF – Research Report), Roberto Fia, sold shares of THRBF for $546.3K.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 233.63. THRBF’s market cap is $27.89 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -23.60. Currently, Therma Bright has an average volume of 191.02K.

The insider sentiment on Therma Bright has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Therma Bright, Inc. develops and markets skin care medical device products. Its products include Therapik, which is used to relieve the pain, itch and inflammation of stings and bites from different species of insects and InterceptCS, which is a device to prevent cold sore outbreaks. The company was founded on March 05, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.