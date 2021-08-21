The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SOL Global Investments (Other OTC: SOLCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SOL Global Investments (SOLCF – Research Report), Andrew A Defrancesco, bought shares of SOLCF for $990K.

This recent transaction increases Andrew A Defrancesco’s holding in the company by 16% to a total of $7.59 million. Following Andrew A Defrancesco’s last SOLCF Buy transaction on September 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.1%.

Based on SOL Global Investments’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $80.12 million and quarterly net profit of $64.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.72 million and had a net profit of $1.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.65 and a one-year low of $0.32. SOLCF’s market cap is $148 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.60.

SOL Global Investments Corp. engages in the research and development of drug therapies. It specializes in the development of a proprietary cannabinoid-based combination drug therapy for the treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury. The company was founded by Jonathan Gilbert on January 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.