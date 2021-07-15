The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Shopify is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Shopify (SHOP – Research Report), Tobias Albin Lütke, exercised options to sell 3,210 SHOP shares for a total transaction value of $4.86M.

Over the last month, Tobias Albin Lütke has reported another 5 Sell trades on SHOP for a total of $25.43M. In addition to Tobias Albin Lütke, 4 other SHOP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $989 million and quarterly net profit of $1.26 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $470 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $1587.74 and a one-year low of $839.40. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.92.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1547.89, reflecting a -4.6% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold SHOP.

The insider sentiment on Shopify has been negative according to 421 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2004, Canada-based Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.