The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Quaterra Resources (Other OTC: QTRRF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Quaterra Resources (QTRRF – Research Report), Thomas Patton, bought shares of QTRRF for $24K.

Following this transaction Thomas Patton’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $696.4K.

Currently, Quaterra Resources has an average volume of 65.30K.

Quaterra Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of copper projects. It focuses on Groundhog, and Yerington projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.