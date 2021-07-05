The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of POET Technologies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of POET Technologies (POETF – Research Report), Suresh Venkatesan, exercised options to sell 160,000 POETF shares for a total transaction value of $224.8K.

In addition to Suresh Venkatesan, 5 other POETF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, POET Technologies has an average volume of 667.47K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.59. The company has a one-year high of $1.28 and a one-year low of $0.34.

The insider sentiment on POET Technologies has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications, and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.