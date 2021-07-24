The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (Other OTC: NWHUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF – Research Report), Paul Dalla Lana, bought shares of NWHUF for $25.01M.

Following this transaction Paul Dalla Lana’s holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $286 million.

The company has a one-year high of $11.08 and a one-year low of $5.51. NWHUF’s market cap is $2.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $11.24, reflecting a -11.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $817.2K worth of NWHUF shares and purchased $25.01M worth of NWHUF shares.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which holds a portfolio of income-producing properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, Germany, and Australia/New Zealand. It also focuses on medical office buildings and healthcare real estate leasable area.The company was founded by Paul Dalla Lana in January 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.