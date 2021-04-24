The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Mongolia Growth Group (Other OTC: MNGGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Mongolia Growth Group (MNGGF – Research Report), Harris Kupperman, bought shares of MNGGF for $20.01K.

In addition to Harris Kupperman, 2 other MNGGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Harris Kupperman’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $2.55 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mongolia Growth Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $183K and quarterly net profit of $5.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.19K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.01 million. Currently, Mongolia Growth Group has an average volume of 747. MNGGF’s market cap is $11.81 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.80.

The insider sentiment on Mongolia Growth Group has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. is a real estate investment and development company, which engages in the ownership of commercial investment property assets. It operates through the Investment Property and Corporate segment. The Investment Property segment consists of commercial and residential investment property in Mongolia. The company was founded by Harris Benjamin Kupperman and Jordan Calonego on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.