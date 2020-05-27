The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of KRM22 (Other OTC: KRMCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of KRM22 (KRMCF – Research Report), Keith Todd, bought shares of KRMCF for $100K.

This recent transaction increases Keith Todd’s holding in the company by 14% to a total of $1.62 million. In addition to Keith Todd, 2 other KRMCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

KRM22 PLC is a closed-ended investment company. The company has been established with the objective of creating value for its investors through the investment in, and subsequent growth and development of, target Investee Companies in the technology and software sector, with a particular focus on risk management in capital markets. It intends to invest and take controlling stakes in businesses or minority stakes which are intended to create value for investors. The company is in the intention for investments to be made using cash and equity which may also include earn-out payments, subject to the investee company achieving certain key financial performance conditions. geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and also has a presence in the UK, Europe and Rest of world.